NY AG Questions Madison Square Garden's Adverse Atty Ban

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.'s alleged policy of using facial recognition technology to prohibit attorneys whose firms are engaged in litigation against the company from entering its venues may be illegal...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now