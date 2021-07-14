Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dilworth's Former Co-COO On Why He Moved To Obermayer

By James Boyle · July 14, 2021, 11:39 AM EDT

An opportunity to better serve his transactional clients post-pandemic led Brett Wiltsey, former Dilworth Paxson LLP co-chief operating officer, to leave the Philadelphia-based firm after 14 years and join Obermayer Rebmann...

