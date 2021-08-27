Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How Bratti Greenan Beat Back Exxon Challenge In Union Case

By Adrian Cruz · August 27, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT

Employment boutique firm Bratti Greenan LLC convinced the Third Circuit this past week to reject an Exxon Mobil Corp. unit's bid to undo an arbitrator's decision preventing it from contracting out...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Late NJ Appellate Judge Remembered By Her ClerksNew Jersey Pulse
  2. Retired NJ Judge On Receiving Stockton University AwardNew Jersey Pulse
  3. NJ Law Firm Beats Bankruptcy Deal In Split 3rd Circ. RulingNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact