Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How Legal Teams Picking AI Tools Separate Hype From Reality

This article has been saved to your Favorites!
By Steven Lerner | 2025-03-24 16:08:40 -0400 ·
Selecting the right artificial intelligence vendor is crucial, as astute legal teams follow a process of evaluating new tools and onboarding them, experts explained during a panel on Monday.

Legal professionals gathered in New York on Monday for the first day of ALM's Legalweek conference, where there was a session on evaluating AI vendors and the criteria that matter most to law firms and corporate legal departments.

Jeff Reihl, the chief technology officer of LexisNexis, moderated the panel session.

There's a lot of hype surrounding AI tools, and legal teams go to extraordinary lengths to sort through marketing buzzwords to find the real business tasks that these solutions can solve.

"It's not about the vendor," Jim Merrifield, the director of information for governance and business intake at Robinson & Cole LLP, said during the panel. "It's about your organization's problems that you're trying to solve."

Merrifield said Robinson & Cole conducts internal conversations with its AI committee and practice groups to understand pressing needs before picking vendors.

There are dozens of AI legal vendors, including established players and startups. Marc Mandel, the general counsel for Exos, said during the panel that some of the most interesting innovations can come from startups.

Similar to legal teams, investors of AI tech also have their criteria for picking which tools to back. Brandon Gleklen, an investor with Battery Ventures, said during the panel that his firm evaluates vendors based on how fast they are adapting to the changing market.

One criterion that matters most to legal teams is security. Merrifield said his firm carefully evaluates each potential tool. That includes reviewing each vendor's SOC 2 certification, a security compliance standard that accredits a vendor's security abilities.

Marina Kaganovich, an executive trust lead at Google Cloud, said that teams should conduct a holistic assessment of what the AI will be used for, including an internal evaluation of how the AI tool will impact infrastructure and data.

Gleklen said teams should ask if the tool actually solves a core business problem or if the tool is just something that looks nice.

Signing a new contract with an AI vendor is just the beginning, as legal teams take more steps to ensure the new tool is successful for the organization.

Merrifield said he views AI vendors as business partners who should be in meetings with you and should be embedded into the rollout process of the tool. He also recommends that firms don't buy too many tools at once to maximize the impact of the implementation.

"Don't rush the rollout," Mandel added.

After signing the contract with the vendor, Mandel said, the focus shifts to postsales support. This includes working with the vendor to meet the ongoing needs of the legal team, especially in cases of adopting AI tools.

"In this AI world, the winners will be the adopters," Gleklen said.

Finally, how do legal teams measure the success of the new AI tools? Merrifield said the tool must either generate revenue or help you cut down on costs, otherwise the return on investment is not hitting the mark.

Mandel said the best AI tools allow his team to be more efficient in their daily work so they can have more time for long-term projects.

--Editing by Nicole Bleier.

Law360 is owned by LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a RELX Group company.


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo The 2025 AI Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Comp For GE Vernova's Outgoing GC Topped $9.4M In '24In-House
  2. Voir Dire: Law360 Pulse's Weekly QuizIn-House
  3. GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The WeekIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority Law360 Healthcare Authority Law360 Bankruptcy Authority

Rankings

NEWLeaderboard Analytics Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact