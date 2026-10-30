Outgoing Offit Kurman Chair Talks Succession Planning

Nearly 40 years after co-founding Offit Kurman Attorneys At Law in Baltimore, Ted Offit is preparing to step back from formal leadership roles at the firm as part of its plan to...
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