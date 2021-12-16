Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Buy Now, Pay Later Financing Reaches Legal Industry

By Steven Lerner · December 16, 2021, 4:17 PM EST

The buy now, pay later phenomenon, a growing short-term financing trend popular in retail businesses, has made its way into the legal industry, with law firms and legal service providers weighing...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. BigLaw's Big Guns Of Revenue Keep GrowingDC Pulse
  2. How Some Midsize Firms Outperform On Profits Per PartnerDC Pulse
  3. Trump Lawyer Eastman Sues Jan. 6 Panel To Block SubpoenaDC Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact