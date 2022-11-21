In-House Atty Layoffs Rise, But Some Say It's Not All Gloomy

As the hits just keep on coming, the number of tech company layoffs so far in November alone reached at least 51,683 employees by Monday afternoon, with many lawyers among those...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now