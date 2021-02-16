Even Nonusers Find Legal Analytics Valuable

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- A majority of legal professionals at law firms are leveraging legal analytics and even nonusers overwhelmingly acknowledge the value of these technologies, according to a report released Tuesday by Lex Machina. Lex Machina's report on the impact of legal analytics found that 61% of legal professionals have used legal analytics, defined as the science of drawing insights from large volumes of data, in the practice of litigation. Among those users, nearly 98% say these tools are invaluable or somewhat valuable. Notably, about 80% of nonusers — legal professionals who are not currently leveraging these technologies — still found legal analytics to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS