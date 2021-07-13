Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Female Attorneys Struggle With Demands Of Job And Family

By Michele Gorman · July 13, 2021, 10:02 AM EDT

When Amy Headrick, a shareholder at Butt Thornton & Baehr PC, began her law practice in 1998, she witnessed female colleagues who had children trying to juggle their careers and families,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Law360 Pulse's Spotlight On Mid-Law WorkMid-Law
  2. McGlinchey Launches Revamped Women's InitiativeMid-Law
  3. Ex-MoFo M&A Partner Joins Stroock In New York Mid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority