Meet The Attys In the Barstool v. Insider Defamation Case

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy is on the offensive against Insider Inc., an online media company he says tried to "cancel" him with false accusations that he'd raped multiple women....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now