Female Law Firm Founders Find What They're Looking For

When Massachusetts attorneys Elizabeth Halloran and Maura Tansley started their own law firm in 2021, their biggest concern was generating enough business. Now they worry about having enough staff to keep...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now