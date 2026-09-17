Husch Blackwell Launches Complex Torts Litigation Unit

Husch Blackwell LLP has launched a platform committed to providing tools to defendant companies facing complex torts litigation, dedicating more than 165 attorneys in over 30 states to the effort, the...
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