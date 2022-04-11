Kirkland Outstrips Competitors In Associate-To-Partner Hires

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has brought on the most partners from other firms' associate ranks over the past three years, outstripping its competitors in the hunt for legal talent, according to data from Firm...
