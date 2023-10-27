Local Lawyers Step Up For National Pro Bono Week

Why Not Make Pro Bono Mandatory for Lawyers?

American Bar Association pro bono committee chair Henry Su said that, over the years, the ABA has "seriously looked" at whether it would be feasible to make pro bono work a mandatory requirement for all licensed attorneys in America, but has so far not made it a policy.



One reason is that the legal industry is widely and professionally diverse. Su said that a blanket pro bono requirement would disadvantage solo attorneys and small firms, which have much more limited resources than their counterparts in BigLaw.



"Making it a mandatory rule would create difficulties because you're trying to apply the same rule to people in different situations, in different settings," Su told Law360.



Another reason is respect for autonomy in the profession. Su said making pro bono mandatory would be "inconsistent with treating lawyers as professionals."



"As a lawyer, you're a professional. We're not going to tell you what to do. You do it because you want to do it," Su said.