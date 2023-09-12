Summer Associates Wary Of AI's Potential

Roughly a third of this year's summer associates are concerned about artificial intelligence replacing certain legal jobs, but they are also worried about AI tools being misused by attorneys in courts...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now