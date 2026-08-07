Lender Asks To Block NYC Development's Counsel Bid

By Rick Archer ( August 7, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A lender to a bankrupt 900-unit housing development in New York City has urged a bankruptcy judge to deny the debtor permission to hire Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP, saying the firm's retainer was paid by the company slated to take control of the property....
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