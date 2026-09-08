777 Partners Gets OK To Ditch 6 Leases In Ch. 11
By Alex Wittenberg ( September 8, 2026, 12:38 PM EDT) -- Investment firm 777 Partners secured a Texas bankruptcy judge's approval Tuesday to reject six leases for offices the debtor occupied before seeking Chapter 11 protection in August....
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