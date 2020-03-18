Managing Mobile Workforce Tax Risks During The Pandemic

Country Extended Tax Filing

Deadline

Other Tax Measures and Considerations

China No For individuals unable to leave China or unable to reenter China from another country due to significant travel restrictions, they should review the impact on their tax residency and taxability in China and overseas.

Hong Kong (China) No, for 2019/2020 filings The 2020 budget announced a one-time reduction in tax of HK$20,000 (about $2,550) and one-time payment to permanent residents of HK$10,000 (about $1,250).

Italy No Tax withholding and related obligations are suspended throughout Italy for a defined period for employers. Further updates are expected.



Japan Yes, one month Measures include financial assistance for employees unable to work from home and go on unpaid leave due to containment measures.



South Korea No None. Work permit arrangements should be reviewed for employees absent from and going to Singapore.



Singapore No None. Work permit arrangements should be reviewed for employees absent from and going to Singapore.



United Kingdom No Individuals prevented from leaving the UK may be able to discount days of presence for determining tax residency if they qualify as exceptional circumstances.

