US House Panel To Hold Hearing On Free Tax Prep Services

The U.S. House Ways and Means oversight subcommittee will hold a hearing on free tax preparation services during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Chairman Richard Neal announced in a news release Friday.The subcommittee will hold its virtual hearing Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Eastern, according to the news release, and will be accessible for live streaming on the Ways and Means Committee website.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

