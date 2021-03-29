RI Extends Withholding Rules Again For Out-Of-State Workers

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Rhode Island again extended an emergency regulation giving withholding tax guidance for employers that have employees who are temporarily working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Division of Taxation said in a notice.In the notice, which was issued Friday, the division said Rhode Island employers should continue withholding state income tax for employees temporarily working out of state solely because of the pandemic. That income will continue to be treated as sourced to Rhode Island for withholding tax purposes, the regulation said.The regulation gives employers guidance on withholding requirements for employees whose locations have temporarily changed during the pandemic. Employees from other states who temporarily work remotely in Rhode Island will not be required to remit state income tax, the regulation said.The emergency regulation wason May 23 and thenand once againto March 19. The latest extension of the emergency regulation goes to May 18.--Additional reporting by James Nani and Abraham Gross. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.