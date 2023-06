Rising Star: Cravath's Arvind Ravichandran

Law360 (June 19, 2023, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Arvind Ravichandran of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP guided Occidental Petroleum Corp. in its $57 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and helped Novartis AG spin off the eye care products...

To view the full article, register now.