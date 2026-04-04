Analysis

Case-By-Case Guide As Justices Eye Landmark Pharma Law

By Jeff Overley · April 4, 2026, 12:04 AM EDT

Drugmakers and prominent allies are inundating the U.S. Supreme Court with calls to scrutinize Medicare's new power to slash payments by tens of billions of dollars, and the justices look poised...

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Case Information

Case Title

MERCK & CO., INC. v. BECERRA et al

Case Number

1:23-cv-01615

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Date Filed

June 06, 2023

Case Title

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, et al v. Secretary United States Department of Health and H, et al

Case Number

24-1819

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

May 02, 2024

Case Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Co v. Secretary United States Department of HHS, et al

Case Number

24-1820

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

May 06, 2024

Case Title

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Secretary United States Department of HHS, et al

Case Number

24-1821

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

May 06, 2024

Case Title

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. United States Department of Health and Human Services

Case Number

24-2092

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

 

Date Filed

August 08, 2024

Case Title

Novo Nordisk Inc, et al v. Secretary US Dept & Health and Human Services, et al

Case Number

24-2510

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

August 19, 2024

Case Title

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp v. Secretary United States Department of Health, et al

Case Number

24-2968

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

October 22, 2024

Case Title

Natl Infusion Center v. Kennedy

Case Number

25-50661

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

August 15, 2025

Case Title

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, et al., Petitioners v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.

Case Number

25-348

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2899 APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

September 24, 2025

Case Title

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Petitioner v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.

Case Number

25-749

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

December 23, 2025

Case Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Petitioner v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.

Case Number

25-751

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

December 23, 2025

Case Title

Novo Nordisk Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.

Case Number

25-761

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2899 APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

December 29, 2025

Case Title

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Petitioner v. Department of Health and Human Services, et al.

Case Number

25-799

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 07, 2026

Case Title

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Petitioner v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.

Case Number

25-902

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

February 02, 2026

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