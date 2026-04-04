Case-By-Case Guide As Justices Eye Landmark Pharma Law
By Jeff Overley · April 4, 2026, 12:04 AM EDT
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Analysis
By Jeff Overley · April 4, 2026, 12:04 AM EDT
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MERCK & CO., INC. v. BECERRA et al
District Of Columbia
Civil Rights: Other
June 06, 2023
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, et al v. Secretary United States Department of Health and H, et al
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
2899 APA Review/Appeal
May 02, 2024
Bristol Myers Squibb Co v. Secretary United States Department of HHS, et al
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
2440 Other Civil Rights
May 06, 2024
Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Secretary United States Department of HHS, et al
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
2440 Other Civil Rights
May 06, 2024
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. United States Department of Health and Human Services
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
August 08, 2024
Novo Nordisk Inc, et al v. Secretary US Dept & Health and Human Services, et al
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
2899 APA Review/Appeal
August 19, 2024
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp v. Secretary United States Department of Health, et al
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
2440 Other Civil Rights
October 22, 2024
Natl Infusion Center v. Kennedy
Appellate - 5th Circuit
2440 Other Civil Rights
August 15, 2025
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, et al., Petitioners v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.
Supreme Court
2899 APA Review/Appeal
September 24, 2025
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Petitioner v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.
Supreme Court
2440 Other Civil Rights
December 23, 2025
Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Petitioner v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.
Supreme Court
2440 Other Civil Rights
December 23, 2025
Novo Nordisk Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.
Supreme Court
2899 APA Review/Appeal
December 29, 2025
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Petitioner v. Department of Health and Human Services, et al.
Supreme Court
January 07, 2026
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Petitioner v. Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al.
Supreme Court
2440 Other Civil Rights
February 02, 2026
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