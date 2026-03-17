Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Weil Names Private Equity Pro As Next Executive Partner

By Anna Sanders ( March 17, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A current co-managing partner of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and co-head of the U.S. private equity practice will succeed Barry Wolf as executive partner in January 2027 before he has to retire at the end of next year, the firm announced Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies