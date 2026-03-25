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NAACP Taps Ex-DOJ Civil Rights Chief As General Counsel

By Alison Knezevich ( March 25, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The NAACP has selected the former head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division as its new top lawyer, a move the civil rights organization said comes as it is "ramping up its investment in its legal advocacy efforts" and doubling down on its mission....

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