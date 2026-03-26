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Holland & Knight Expands Recently Leased NY Office

By Andrea Keckley ( March 26, 2026, 11:16 AM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP is expanding the Midtown Manhattan office it leased in 2024 with an extra 32,570 square feet as its ranks continue to grow in the Empire State, the firm confirmed Wednesday....

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