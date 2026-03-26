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Akerman Tests 'Moneyball' AI Model For Recruiting Partners

By Anna Sanders ( March 26, 2026, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP is testing its own proprietary artificial intelligence tool designed to help the firm's partner recruitment by evaluating whether lateral hires are likely to succeed there....

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