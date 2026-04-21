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Ropes & Gray Marks 25 Years In SF With Office Move

By Tracey Read ( April 21, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has relocated its San Francisco office to the heart of the Financial District ahead of the firm's 25th anniversary in the City by the Bay....

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