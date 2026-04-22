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Fewer Law School Grads Found Jobs Last Year

By Tracey Read ( April 22, 2026, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The portion of 2025 graduates from U.S. law schools employed in full-time roles that made use of their degrees 10 months after graduation fell by 6.4% compared to the previous year, according to data released Wednesday by the American Bar Association....

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