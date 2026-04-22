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Law Firm Pricing Progress May Lag Tech Advancement

By Aebra Coe ( April 22, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A new report reveals what appears to be a lag between technological advances in the legal industry with the advent of artificial intelligence and the transformation of how law firms price their work to drive profitability....

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