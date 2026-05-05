Ex-Google Legal Ops Leader Takes Reins At LegalEng

By Anna Scott Farrell ( May 5, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The former head of Google's legal operations team is taking the helm of the boutique legal services consulting firm LegalEng, the company announced Tuesday, saying the new leader will guide the firm as it expands beyond contract management to helping in-house teams more broadly with technology adoption....
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