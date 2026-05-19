Akerman Goes All In With AI At Orlando Retreat

By Matt Perez ( May 19, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- When planning Akerman LLP's employee retreat held once every two years, chief executive Scott Meyers quickly honed in on artificial intelligence and how he wanted the firm to think about the technology....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.