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Calif. Bar Is Latest To Approve 'NextGen' Bar Exam For 2028

By Andrea Keckley ( May 18, 2026, 10:12 AM EDT) -- The State Bar of California's board of trustees announced last week that it voted unanimously to adopt the National Conference of Bar Examiners' NextGen Uniform Bar Exam, starting in July 2028, as recommended by the Committee of Bar Examiners, following the calamitous rollout of its own exam last year....

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