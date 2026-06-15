Top-Ranked Firms For Client Service Outperform Peers

By Emma Cueto ( June 15, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The top 30 firms for client service, as evaluated by corporate counsel, perform nine to 15 times better than other firms competing for business from big companies, according to the latest BTI Client Service report, which was released Monday....
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