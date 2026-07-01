Law Firm Mergers Level Off As Risks Tick Up

By Aebra Coe ( July 1, 2026, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Despite two large law firm combinations closing this week, deal announcements flatlined to a near-decade-low in the first half of the year as law firms face a patchwork of risks including geopolitical volatility, private equity interest and uncertainty around artificial intelligence in law. However, activity is expected to pick up by year-end....
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