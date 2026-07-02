When Does A Firm's 'Breakup' Fee-Split Contract Go Too Far?

By Rachel Rippetoe ( July 2, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- It looked like a win for plaintiffs' firms when the Kentucky Supreme Court recently upheld a firm's 75% claim on fees from cases an attorney took with him when he launched his own practice, but the narrow ruling may leave room for lawyers to challenge similar agreements as penalties for leaving their firms....
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