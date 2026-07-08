Desire To Be 'Bold,' 'Edgy' Fueled Winston Taylor's New Look

By Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( July 8, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- After announcing their intent to merge last December, leaders from Winston & Strawn LLP and the U.K. arm of Taylor Wessing LLP embarked on a "listening road show" to help guide the visual identity of the new firm. They saw an opening to stand out from other major law firms....
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