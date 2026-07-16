Private Equity Firm Behind MSO Deals Closes $670M Fund

By Emma Cueto ( July 16, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Uplift Investors, which has taken aim at the legal industry through deals between its managed services organization and personal injury law firms, on Thursday announced the close of its debut fund with $670 million in capital commitments....
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