Legal Workplaces Create More Stress For Female Lawyers

By Aebra Coe ( August 3, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Female lawyers report being more stressed out than their male counterparts, and the reasons they give for that stress largely revolve around structural workplace factors, according to an American Bar Association report released Monday....
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