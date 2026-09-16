Holland & Knight Adds Treasury Tribal Office Director

By Jack Rodgers ( September 16, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has hired away the director of the Treasury Department's Office of Tribal and Native Affairs as a partner in Washington, D.C., to advise tribal governments, Native entities, and their business and philanthropic partners, the firm announced Wednesday....
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