CVS Can't 'Relitigate' Price-Gouging Class Cert.

By Bryan Koenig · March 10, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT
Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 20 Welfare and Benefit Fund et al v. CVS Health Corporation
1:16-cv-00046
Rhode Island
Other Fraud
February 01, 2016
Plumbers Welfare Fund, Local 130 v. CVS Health Corporation
1:16-cv-00447
August 10, 2016
Sheet Metal Works Local No. 20 Welfare and Benefit Fund et al v. Express Scripts, Inc.
4:23-mc-01075
Missouri Eastern
September 22, 2023
January 15, 2026
January 06, 2026
December 19, 2025
January 10, 2025
October 15, 2024
March 08, 2024
February 22, 2024
December 21, 2023
March 20, 2023
February 15, 2023
