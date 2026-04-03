3rd Circ. Preview: Arbitration Limits, Power Plant Safety

By P.J. D'Annunzio · April 3, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT
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Prospect Capital Management LP v. Stratera Holdings LLC, et al
24-3291
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
4896 Arbitration
December 13, 2024
Savannah Byers, et al v. Finishing Systems Inc, et al
25-1693
3360 Other Personal Injury
April 10, 2025
Lisa Debar v. FirstEnergy Corp, et al
25-2006
4360 Other Personal Injury
May 27, 2025
Harco National Insurance Co v. JAS Group Enterprise Inc, et al
25-2037
4190 Other Contract Actions
May 29, 2025
December 03, 2025
October 30, 2025
August 21, 2025
June 23, 2025
June 09, 2025
June 04, 2025
May 14, 2025
April 23, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 20, 2024
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