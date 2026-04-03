3rd Circ. Preview: Arbitration Limits, Power Plant Safety

By P.J. D'Annunzio · April 3, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT

The Third Circuit in April is set to examine the limits of an arbitrator's authority to change awards once they've been made, potentially defining the restraints of commercial arbitration rules and...

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Case Information

Case Title

Prospect Capital Management LP v. Stratera Holdings LLC, et al

Case Number

24-3291

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4896 Arbitration

Date Filed

December 13, 2024

Case Title

Savannah Byers, et al v. Finishing Systems Inc, et al

Case Number

25-1693

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3360 Other Personal Injury

Date Filed

April 10, 2025

Case Title

Lisa Debar v. FirstEnergy Corp, et al

Case Number

25-2006

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4360 Other Personal Injury

Date Filed

May 27, 2025

Case Title

Harco National Insurance Co v. JAS Group Enterprise Inc, et al

Case Number

25-2037

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 Other Contract Actions

Date Filed

May 29, 2025

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