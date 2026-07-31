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State Of Insurance: Q2 Notes From Illinois

By Matthew Fortin · July 31, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT

The second quarter of 2026 featured a trio of auto insurance opinions from Illinois' appellate courts. ...

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