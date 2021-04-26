Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Protests Spur Civil Rights, Diversity Push In Ga. Law Schools

By Rosie Manins · April 26, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT

Georgia law school officials say applicants and students are prioritizing civil rights and social justice issues with greater urgency and in larger numbers following the past year's protests over inequality....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ex-Georgia Supreme Court Justice On His Proudest MomentsGeorgia Pulse
  2. Proud Boys-Linked Atty Can't Escape Disbarment Bid In Ga.Georgia Pulse
  3. What To Know About Ga. Governor's Newest Judge PicksGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority