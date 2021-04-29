Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Bar Argues For Pending Case To Factor In Atty Sanctions

By Matt Perez · April 29, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT

An attorney disciplinary case before the Florida Supreme Court may shine more light on how pending actions could affect concurrent sanction recommendations.

Elizabeth Jayne Anderson, a Lake Mary-based attorney, is facing...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Is Some Messaging Around Atty Well-Being Unhealthy?Florida Pulse
  2. Fla. Bar Updates Atty Obligations On Client Record RequestsFlorida Pulse
  3. What Attys Are Saying About Florida's New Data Privacy BillsFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority