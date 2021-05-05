Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. High Court Indicates Changes Coming To IOTA Funding

By Carolina Bolado · May 5, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT

The Florida Supreme Court hinted Wednesday that changes to how funds from interest on attorney trust accounts are distributed will be coming, but the justices seemed open to tweaks that would...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Buchanan Ingersoll Adds Former FDA Atty, DirectorFlorida Pulse
  2. Pay Gaps, Isolation Drive Veteran Female Attys From LawFlorida Pulse
  3. Law Firms Dip Toes Into Software Development PoolFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority