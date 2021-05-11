Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mastercard, GSK Execs On How To Lead A Legal Ops Team

By Michele Gorman · May 11, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT

To be successful, legal operations professionals overseeing teams that are evolving and growing in prominence must communicate, be transparent and find partners with a variety of backgrounds and perspectives, leaders from...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Diversity Program Is Top Priority For In-House Legal Depts.In-House
  2. As A GC, When Do You Jump Into Hot Social Issues?In-House
  3. Retiring Cintas GC On Why Innate Abilities Are CrucialIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority