Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ComplianceHR CEO Rejoins Littler To Run Miami Office

By Matt Perez · May 18, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT

Management-side employment law firm Littler Mendelson PC on Monday announced the CEO of ComplianceHR, its joint venture with legal technology company Neota Logic, has returned to the law firm and that...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Former FDA Atty Talks Joining Buchanan Ingersoll In MiamiFlorida Pulse
  2. The Importance Of Client Engagement In Law Firm InnovationFlorida Pulse
  3. Meet The Lawyers Vying For US Atty Post In South FloridaFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority