Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Won't Rehear Ex-Law Professor's Age Bias Suit

By Emily Sides · May 18, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT

The Eleventh Circuit declined on Monday to rethink its ruling that a former law professor did not proffer direct evidence that the now-closed Savannah Law School LLC discriminated against her due...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Trailblazing Ga. Judge Urges Grads To Fight InjusticeGeorgia Pulse
  2. Courts Wrestle With Fate Of Livestream RecordingsGeorgia Pulse
  3. 11th Circ. Won't Rehear Ex-Law Professor's Age Bias SuitGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority