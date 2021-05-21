DAs Drop ICE Courthouse Arrest Suit After Biden Curbs Policy

A pair of Boston-area district attorneys on Friday dropped their suit challenging a federal government policy allowing civil immigration arrests in courthouses after the Biden administration issued new guidance limiting the...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now