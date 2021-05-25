Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Senate Tax Counsel Joins Brownstein Hyatt's DC Office

By Adrian Cruz · May 25, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT

Denver-based Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP added a former chief tax counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance as a shareholder in Washington, D.C., the firm announced.

Mark Warren joined...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Law360 Pulse's Spotlight On Mid-Law WorkMid-Law
  2. Hall Booth Adds Health Care Litigator In Jacksonville, Fla.Mid-Law
  3. Kelley Drye's Dana Rosenfeld On Firm Identity, Future PlansMid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority